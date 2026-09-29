Bengaluru: Two women clash with driver over auto fare

Bengaluru: A dispute between two young women and an auto-rickshaw driver in HSR Layout’s Sector 3 on Monday afternoon turned physical, with a video of the incident later going viral on social media.

The video, reportedly recorded by members of the public, shows the two women arguing with the auto driver and allegedly exchanging blows. Another woman intervened when the situation escalated and attempted to stop the fight.

The incident attracted attention on Instagram and other social media platforms, with several users urging the police to take action. HSR Layout police said they contacted the women after noticing the video and asked them to approach the station and lodge a complaint.

Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gNAxhfVs93 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 29, 2026

According to a senior police officer, the women did not immediately agree to visit the station and asked for a couple of days. Meanwhile, police traced the auto driver and questioned him about the incident.

The driver reportedly told police that the two women had hired his auto and that an argument broke out over payment of the fare. He alleged that the women abused him and initially refused to pay the fare.

The driver further claimed that the women were under the influence of alcohol and had assaulted him first. He told police that he retaliated after allegedly being attacked.

Police said they would take appropriate action after receiving a complaint from the women. Officials are also expected to establish the sequence of events by examining the viral video and other available information.

The incident has once again drawn attention to confrontations between commuters and drivers in Bengaluru. Police have advised people involved in disputes to avoid physical confrontation and seek official intervention instead.