‘Shame’: Akshay Kumar slammed for his statement on Canadian citizenship

Mumbai: The Boycott Bollywood trend has left its mark on various films and we have seen in the past that versatile actors like Aamir Khan too fell prey to it. Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for making the most films per year, also got affected and he gave back-to-back flop films. Khalidi Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Cuttputlli failed miserably at the box office. He made a comeback with Emraan Hashmi in the ‘Selfiee’ that got released in theatres today, February 24. As the actor mostly failed to impress audiences at the box office over the past two years, he is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

The actor who might be hopeful that ‘Selfiee’ will bring back his glory has now landed in a big controversy. During an interview on Aaj Tak, Akshay was asked to clear the air about his Canadian citizenship to which said, “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…”

He further said that he will renounce his Canadian passport soon but it did not go well with the netizens and he is being targeted for it. Netizens slam the actor for possessing Canadian citizenship while earning from India. Replying to one of the tweets of the leading newspaper, a user wrote, ”I have heard the same statement from him around 3 years back. Why is it taking so much time to apply for Indian citizenship? Or is it just a time buying tactics?”

Another user wrote, ”Changing because of tyranny by Trudeau. Not because of patriotism. What a shame!”

Check out more comments below.