‘Shameful’: Manager’s actions tarnish Allu Arjun’s image, video viral

Hyderabad: The Mumbai promotional event for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, turned controversial on November 30. Held at JW Marriott, the event featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, attracting both fans and media.

What started as a glamorous event soon took a sour turn. Senior journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat claimed that Allu Arjun’s manager snatched her phone while she was recording the event. She said the manager yelled at her to stop filming and even dropped her phone on the ground.

A video of the incident was shared on social media criticizing the manager’s actions and its impact on Allu Arjun’s image. Vibha reportedly handed a note to Allu Arjun, explaining what had happened, but it’s unclear if he addressed the issue.

This controversy comes just days before Pushpa: The Rule releases on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was a huge success.