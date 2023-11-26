Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan’s photo in sindoor breaks internet

Mumbai: Following Mohammad Shami’s outstanding performance at the World Cup, his outspoken wife, Hasin Jahan, has drawn attention with her words and social media posts. Recently, Hasin Jahan posted a video claiming to be her husband’s princess after an actress made unpleasant remarks about Mohammad Shami.

Old photographs of Hasin Jahan have piqued the interest of netizens, showing her dressed like a bride, with sindoor (vermilion) in her hair parting and a necklace resembling a mangalsutra, a traditional Hindu marital sign.

During the Durga Puja, Hasin Jahan uploaded these stunning photos. Remarks were flooding in, complimenting her on how stunning she looked dressed as a Hindu woman.

A few of the users praised Hasin Jahan for her looks while others targeted her for Hindu outfit. Section of netizens also targeted her and labelled her an opportunist. Earlier, she blamed Mohammad Shami for domestic violence.

Hasin Jahan recently posted a video in which she makes insinuations and gestures that seem to be directed towards Mohammad Shami. This is evident in the caption where she states that she rules the heart of her husband.

Hasin Jahan and Muhammad Shami have been embroiled in controversy for a long time. Serious accusations, including domestic abuse, had been made against the cricket player by the actress. The actress’s tense relationship with Mohammad Shami’s family exacerbates the already existing difficulties.