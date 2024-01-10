Shamshabad diocese Bishop elected as head of Syro-Malabar Church

The announcement of Thattil's election was simultaneously made in the Vatican and at St. Thomas Mount in Kakkanad.

Press Trust of India | Updated: 10th January 2024 5:22 pm IST
Bishop Raphael Thattil.

Kochi: Bishop Raphael Thattil of Shamshabad diocese has been elected as the head and Major Archbishop of the influential Syro-Malabar Church, church officials said here on Wednesday.

He succeeds Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, who recently resigned from the post.

The new Major Archbishop was elected during the Synod meeting of the Church held at St. Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, near here, Church officials said.

The name of the new Major Archbishop was submitted to the Vatican for approval.

The official announcement was made after the Pope approved Thattil’s election to the top post.

