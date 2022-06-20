Sharad Pawar invites Owaisi to discuss presidential elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has invited All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi for a meeting on Monday to discuss the upcoming presidential elections.

Owaisi has deputed AIMIM’s leader Imtiaz Jaleel for the meeting. The same was confirmed by the party’s Twitter handle.

A week ago, Sharad Pawar had declined to be the opposition’s face for the president. He was followed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

With President Ram Nath Kovind’s term coming to an end on July 24, elections for the next President of India will be held on July 18 and counting of votes will take place on July 21.

Owaisi-Pawar rift

On May 29, Owaisi criticised Pawar for not defending NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. Condemning the NCP leader, Owaisi said “Is Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut more dear to Sharad Pawar than Nawab Malik?”

Owaisi said when Raut got into trouble, Pawar went to Delhi and met PM Modi requesting him to save Raut while he did not speak to Modi about Malik.

Further, the AIMIM chief said that NCP, like Congress and other parties seek the vote of minorities but do not come to their aid when minorities actually need it.