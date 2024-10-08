Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule take stock of Pune gang rape probe

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule on Tuesday visited the Bopdev Ghat near Pune where a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three individuals on October 3.

Pawar and Sule were apprised about the status of the investigation by DCP S Raja.

Sule said despite the investigation being conducted by the Pune Police and their rural counterparts, the accused persons yet to be arrested, which is a “serious matter”.

The Baramati MP suggested that criminals are emboldened by the absence of police personnel on the ground, and accused the state government of not recruiting.

Notably, police have formed more than 60 teams to trace the suspects in the gang rape case and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh. More than 200 criminals on the police record have been questioned, but the accused are yet to be identified.

Earlier in the day, Sule participated in a protest organised by the opposition parties over the safety of women and the rising crime graph.

“Besides unemployment, inflation, and corruption, the state is faced with another challenge of financial mismanagement. Maharashtra is currently under tremendous financial strain for which the state government is responsible,” she alleged.

Sule said as many as 40,000 contractors in Maharashtra are planning a protest against stalled payments for their work.