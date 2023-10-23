Sharjah Airport records over 4M passengers in Q3 2023

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Airport has experienced a remarkable presence in passenger traffic, with over 4 million in the third quarter of 2023, recording a rise of over 12 percent compared to the same period last year.

Air traffic during the period reached 26,000, owing to the advancements made in the airport’s services and ongoing development activities following its strategic vision.

Furthermore, the volume of freight handled during the period reached around 35,000 tons, apart from more than 3,000 tons of sea-air freight, reflecting the Airport’s commitment to boost efficiency and the capacity to quickly respond to freight operations that need particular attention, such as handling, shipping and storage.

Sharjah Airport Authority is continuing its expansion project to provide quick and simple access to services for passengers and guarantee a distinguished travel experience.

Moreover, the Authority is providing all essential facilities to both regional and international airlines, increasing the number of destinations covered and participating in global and regional aviation exhibitions to reinforce Sharjah Airport’s position.

