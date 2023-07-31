Sharjah-bound flight makes emergency landing in Kerala

An Air India spokesperson said the flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon and that it was a precautionary landing.

Sharjah-bound flight makes emergency landing in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, Airport sources said.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

