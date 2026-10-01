Sharjah death: Telangana association gives family Rs 60,000 aid

Ponnam Harish died of cardiac arrest in Sharjah on September 8

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Family receives Rs 60,000 aid from Telangana association in Sharjah.
ETCA representative hands a cheque to Harish’s family in Konapur.

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old Telangana man who died of cardiac arrest in Sharjah on September 8 has left behind a family facing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh, according to information shared by the Emirates Telangana Cultural & Welfare Association (ETCA).

Ponnam Harish’s wife Jalaja, son Rohan and mother Kamala were dependent on him, the association said.

ETCA founder-president Kiran Kumar Peechara visited Harish’s family in Konapur village on September 28 and provided Rs 60,000 in financial assistance. Of the amount, Rs 50,000 was placed in a fixed deposit for Rohan’s education, while Rs 10,000 was given to the family for immediate expenses.

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ETCA had earlier assisted in repatriating Harish’s mortal remains to India with the support of the Consulate of India in Dubai. The Telangana government provided an ambulance to transport the remains from Hyderabad to Konapur.

Harish’s family thanked ETCA members and others who contributed to the financial assistance.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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