Sharjah: Iranian man honoured by police for returning wallet containing Dh150,000 cash

Abu Dhabi: An Iranian man was honoured by Sharjah police for his honesty as he returned a wallet containing Dirhams 150,000 (Rs 33,49,732) which he found on the floor at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahim Momani spotted a wallet lying on the floor and handed it over to the police at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Momani was given an appreciation certificate by the police on Friday for his honesty.

The appreciation award is in the framework of strengthening cooperation between the community and the Sharjah police, as well as expanding the spirit of cooperation in order to create a safe and secure society.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the General Administration of Central Operations, praised Momani’s honesty and called him a role model for others.

He also asked people not to hesitate to report any crime or suspicious activity to the police using different channels.