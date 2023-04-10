UAE revises fee for entry permit to get 10-year golden visa

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have updated the entry permit fees for those who are applying for the country’s 10-year golden visa, local media reported.

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has revised the cost of the six-month entry permit to 1,250 Dirhams (Rs 27,886), according to Arabic daily Al Khaleej.

The Dirhams 1,250 charge includes a Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,306) issuance fee; Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,230) application fee; Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,230) for smart services; Dirhams 28 (Rs 624) for electronic services; and Dirhams 22 (Rs 490) for ICP.

Golden visa

The golden visa is granted to various groups, including talents, scholars, specialists, investors in public investments, real estate investors, businessmen, outstanding high school seniors, graduates of accredited universities in the UAE, graduates of accredited universities outside the country, and workers.

When applying for the entry permit, golden visa applicants must submit a number of documents, including a passport, a colour photograph, and proof of eligibility.

The applications for entry permits will be rejected electronically after 30 days if the application is incomplete or if there is a lack of data.

If the application is returned three times due to defects in the data or failure to provide the required documents, it will be rejected.

Fees will not be refunded unless the application is rejected, and refunds will be issued through credit card within six months of submitting the application or through check or bank transfer, but only to banks located within the country, and within a period not exceeding five years.