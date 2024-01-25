Sharjah Light Festival 2024 to kick off in February

The much anticipated 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) is set to take place from Wednesday, February 7 to Thursday, February 18.

The event, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), set to showcase captivating artistic creations by globally renowned artists on Sharjah’s iconic cultural and natural landmarks.

Also Read Kuwait: 9 Indian workers repatriated for celebrating Ram Temple inauguration

The annual event commemorates the city’s rich cultural heritage and showcases significant buildings and landmarks in everyday life.

The festival will feature 15+ light shows by 15+ international artists over 12 consecutive days in 12 key locations, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

13th Sharjah Light Festival to see 12 iconic art and culture landmarks illuminated#WamNewshttps://t.co/k2tEW9v2ID pic.twitter.com/tuMObP1jQE — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 23, 2024

Here are the locations

General Directorate of Sharjah Police

General Souq – Al Hamriyah

Kalba Waterfront

University City Hall

Light Village

Al Noor Mosque

Khalid Lagoon Corniche

Sharjah Mosque

Al Majaz Waterfront

Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn)

Al Hamriyah Municipality building

Al Dhaid Fort

Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan

Kalba Clock Tower

Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn

Beeah Group Headquarters

From Thursday, February 1, the Light Village in front of the University City Hall building will showcase over 55 small and medium-sized national projects.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, said, “The Sharjah Light Festival reflects the emirate’s role as a beacon of art, culture, and heritage in the region. It is a testament to our commitment to fusing art, culture, heritage and innovation, thereby enhancing the experience of tourists and visitors.”

The 12th SLF event attracted nearly 1.3 million visitors, including 184,000 to the Light Village, showcasing significant public interest and wide interest.