Sharjah Police honour boy for saving classmate’s life

Ali's classmate had accidentally swallowed a coin.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th November 2023 10:09 pm IST
Sharjah Police honour boy for saving classmate's life
Photo: Sharjah Police/X

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Police on Sunday, November 12, honoured a boy for saving the life of a classmate who had accidentally swallowed a coin.

The incident happened recently when a student at Al Qalia Primary School in the Al Hamriyah neighbourhood named Ali Mohammad bin Harb Al-Muhairi noticed a boy who seemed to be in trouble and pointed to his mouth.

Also Read
UAE leaders extend Diwali greetings in Hindi

Ali swiftly approached the boy, pressing his abdomen, causing the boy to cough out the stuck coin.

MS Education Academy

Ali’s father expressed his gratitude to the General Command of Sharjah Police for bestowing this honor upon his son.

He received a certificate of appreciation and a gift on behalf of the police force for his courageous act.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi praised Ali for his prudent actions during the emergency, highlighting his strong upbringing and education.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th November 2023 10:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button