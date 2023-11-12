Sharjah Police honour boy for saving classmate’s life

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Police on Sunday, November 12, honoured a boy for saving the life of a classmate who had accidentally swallowed a coin.

The incident happened recently when a student at Al Qalia Primary School in the Al Hamriyah neighbourhood named Ali Mohammad bin Harb Al-Muhairi noticed a boy who seemed to be in trouble and pointed to his mouth.

Ali swiftly approached the boy, pressing his abdomen, causing the boy to cough out the stuck coin.

Ali’s father expressed his gratitude to the General Command of Sharjah Police for bestowing this honor upon his son.

He received a certificate of appreciation and a gift on behalf of the police force for his courageous act.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi praised Ali for his prudent actions during the emergency, highlighting his strong upbringing and education.