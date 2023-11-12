UAE leaders extend Diwali greetings in Hindi

Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, on Sunday November 12, United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have expressed their best wishes to everyone celebrating across the world.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished residents and others across the world in Hindi and in English.

Also Read Dubai Tram carries 52 million passengers since 2014 launch

“We extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world,” he said on X.

“May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to all.”

“हम यूएई और विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएँ देते हैं। आने वाला वर्ष सभी के लिए शांति, स्वास्थ्य और ख़ुशहाली लेकर आए।”

हम यूएई और विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएँ देते हैं। आने वाला वर्ष सभी के लिए शांति, स्वास्थ्य और ख़ुशहाली लेकर आए। — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 12, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his greetings in Hindi and English.

“We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world …” he wrote on X.

“Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival.”

“विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को हमारी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह शुभ त्योहार समृद्धि और ख़ुशहाली लाए।”

We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world… Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 12, 2023

विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को हमारी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह शुभ त्योहार समृद्धि और ख़ुशहाली लाए। — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 12, 2023

Diwali is observed every year on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.