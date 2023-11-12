UAE leaders extend Diwali greetings in Hindi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished residents and others across the world.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th November 2023 7:05 pm IST
UAE leaders extends diwali greetings in Hindi
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, on Sunday November 12, United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have expressed their best wishes to everyone celebrating across the world.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished residents and others across the world in Hindi and in English.

“We extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world,” he said on X.

“May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to all.”

“हम यूएई और विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएँ देते हैं। आने वाला वर्ष सभी के लिए शांति, स्वास्थ्य और ख़ुशहाली लेकर आए।”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his greetings in Hindi and English.

“We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world …” he wrote on X.

“Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival.”

“विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को हमारी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह शुभ त्योहार समृद्धि और ख़ुशहाली लाए।”

Diwali is observed every year on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

