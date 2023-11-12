Dubai Tram carries 52 million passengers since 2014 launch

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Tram has served around 52 million passengers and covered a distance of 5.3 million km since its launch in 2014.

Taking to X, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) made the announcement on Saturday, November 11, marking Dubai Tram’s ninth anniversary.

“These enhancements made the tram a more efficient, reliable and safe transit mode, rendering it attractive to residents and tourists,” RTA noted, adding, “Such achievements are a testament to the seamless passenger transport, and the enhanced user experience and satisfaction levels of tram riders.”

The RTA has significantly reduced tram journey times by two minutes through strategic rescheduling and adjustments to the trip timing system over the years.

The tram route, which covers eleven stations and takes 42 minutes to reach Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station, passes through Dubai’s iconic landmarks.

The tram journey takes passengers through Dubai’s iconic tourist and business attractions, such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Media City, GBR, and the Dubai Marina.