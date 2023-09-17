Sharjah police warn against one-time password scam

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Police have warned the public against sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) with unidentified sources.

The warning came during the launch of the ‘Be Aware: Stop, Think, Protect’ campaign, as part of the ongoing efforts to educate residents against cyber threats in the digital age.

Also Read You can now preorder your meals on all Emirates flights across Europe

“Social media applicaton — Snapchat is particularly — are vulnerable to cyber extortion incidents,” Nada Al Suwaidi, a cyber security technician at the Criminal and Investigation Department of the Sharjah Police was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Cybercriminals use various tactics to trick users into sharing private photos and videos, which are then used as leverage for extortion.

Sharjah police are intensifying their efforts to reduce cybercrime, highlighting the increasing cases of online extortion involving children, and urging the public to remain vigilant.

Sharjah Police have assigned specialized women to handle cases related to leaked private photos and videos, effectively resolving cases involving married couples, women, minors, and teenagers without Public Prosecution referrals.