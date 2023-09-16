You can now preorder your meals on all Emirates flights across Europe

The initiative will be rolled out across more global routes in the coming months.

Photo: Emirates

Abu Dhabi: Following the successful launch of Emirates pre-order in-flight meal service on UK routes, the airline is expanding the service across routes to and from European cities.

Locations added to the in-flight meal ordering service include:

  • Warsaw
  • Venice
  • Rome
  • Bologna
  • Prague
  • Vienna
  • Moscow
  • Istanbul
  • Dublin
  • Hamburg
  • St. Petersburg
  • Brussels
  • Madrid
  • Seychelles
  • Mauritius

The initiative will be rolled out across more global routes in the coming months.

This service allows Business Class passengers to pre-select their main course from a range of options between 14 days and 24 hours before their flight departs.

This ensures that passengers receive their preferred meal choice and contributes to reducing food wastage.

For this purpose, passengers will be able to look at the on-board menu on the website or through the app of the airlines.

It is worth mentioning that Emirates prepares dishes made from local ingredients.

Meal pre-ordering is an addition to Emirates’ existing range of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports on board, facilitating menu planning, optimal food loading and waste minimisation.

