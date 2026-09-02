Sharjah Ruler orders full refund of fees paid by Sudanese pupils

Sharjah: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered that Sudanese pupils at Sudan Private School be exempted from all fees, with parents to be refunded any amounts already collected.

The directive was issued on Tuesday, September 1, after concerns were raised that families had been asked to pay charges despite the school having been established to provide free education for members of Sharjah’s Sudanese community facing financial difficulties.

Speaking on the ‘Direct Line’ programme, Sheikh Dr Sultan said the school was created for families unable to afford enrolment at other schools in the emirate. He stressed that its education was intended to be provided without charge, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

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While the fees introduced had been described as nominal, Sheikh Dr Sultan said even a small amount could be a burden for families in need. He instructed the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to stop collecting fees and return money already paid.

The Ruler also said he closely monitors the school’s operations, including the performance and conduct of its teaching staff. Teachers who commit serious misconduct are removed, while those who need support are given opportunities to improve before further action is taken, he said.

The issue was brought to his attention through a message from a parent, who said pupils had faced difficulties obtaining their certificates because of outstanding fees and had also been asked to pay charges for the new academic year.

In separate remarks, Sheikh Dr Sultan encouraged Sharjah government employees to continue their academic development, stressing the importance of commitment and focus in postgraduate education.

He said the first group of 60 government employees had started the ‘Tumouh’ (Aspiration) programme, which offers a one-year postgraduate diploma. Participants can subsequently pursue a master’s degree at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.