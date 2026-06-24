Sharjah to extend paid parking hours until midnight from July 1

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that paid public parking hours across the emirate will be extended until midnight from July 1, as demand for parking services continues to grow.

Under the new schedule, parking fees will apply from 8 am to 12 midnight in Sharjah City, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid. The revised timings will cover all paid parking spaces, including areas marked with yellow parking signs.

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The change brings yellow-sign parking zones in line with blue-sign parking areas, where charges already apply until midnight.

Parking will remain free on Fridays and official public holidays, except in designated locations where fees are charged throughout the week, including holidays.

Demand drives extended parking hours

According to Sharjah Municipality, the decision was taken in response to increasing demand for parking services driven by urban development, population growth and rising tourism activity across the emirate.

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The municipality said the move followed studies examining parking usage, occupancy rates and customer feedback, alongside a review of parking management practices in other cities.

Sharjah currently has around 124,000 paid public parking spaces. While seasonal subscription fees will remain unchanged, permit holders will benefit from an additional two hours of daily parking access. The exemption period for subscribers will increase from 14 hours to 16 hours per day.