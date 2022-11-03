Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer to Namita, Check net worth of all judges

Mumbai: A show judged by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Shark Tank India, had a fantastic debut season last year with so many great innovations and a lot of small entrepreneurs got a platform for their products. Now that it is coming back with season 2, fans are excited about who the judges are and what all changes are being made in the latest edition. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Shark Tank is a foreign show which was started in 2009 and arrived in India in 2021. Even though it arrived quite late here, it got the good response that the makers were expecting, thanks to the amazing judge’s panel which made the show more interesting.

As fans are gearing up for another big season of Shark Tank India, let’s have a look at season 1 judges, their net worth and the companies owned by them. (Before the list is as per multiple reports on the internet).

Shark Tank India Judges Net worth

Ashneer Grover founder of Bharatpe has a net worth is Rs 10000cr Anupam Mittal founder of Shaddi.com and has a net worth of approximately Rs 15000cr Namita Thapar Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and her net worth is Rs. 600cr Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, has a net worth of more than Rs 600cr Vineeta Singh, the founder of Sugar Cosmetic, has a net worth of Rs 300cr Aman Gupta, the co-founder of BOAT headphones, has a net worth of Rs. 700cr.

Ashneer Grover quits Shark Tank India?

It is being said that the audience’s favorite judge Ashneer Grover will not be seen in the second season of Shark Tank India and the reason is still unknown. Instead of Ashneer, the CEO of Cardekho.com Amit Jain has been seen in the pictures that surfaced online on social media. Reportedly, Amit has a net worth of Rs 2900cr.