Mumbai: One of India’s most loved and popular business reality shows, Shark Tank India, is all set to return with a brand-new season. Shark Tank India season 5 will premiere on January 5, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television, with episodes also streaming on SonyLIV.

The upcoming season promises bigger pitches, bolder deals, and sharper business battles as the original line-up of Sharks including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl and Amit Jain reunites on the panel. Adding to the excitement, several new Sharks will also join the show, bringing fresh perspectives and investment strategies.

While the innovative startup ideas remain the heart of the show, viewers are equally curious every year about one big question — just how rich are the Sharks? After all, watching them invest crores on national television naturally sparks interest in their personal fortunes.

Here’s a closer look at the richest Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 5 and their estimated net worths.

The Richest Sharks on the Panel

Leading the pack is Ritesh Agarwal, founder and Group CEO of OYO. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 16,000 crore, Ritesh stands as the wealthiest Shark on the panel and the richest among all participants this season.

Other Sharks and their net worth

1. Amit Jain

Following him is Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho and InsuranceDekho. A fan-favourite since Season 2, Amit boasts a net worth of approximately Rs 2,900 crore, making him the second-richest Shark.

2. Kunal Bahl

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, has an estimated net worth of Rs 900 crore. A relatively new addition, Kunal joined the show in Season 4 and quickly made his presence felt.

3. Aman Gupta

Among the original Sharks, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, remains one of the most popular faces on the show. His net worth is estimated at around Rs 720 crore, followed closely by Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, whose wealth stands at approximately Rs 640 crore.

4. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, has an estimated net worth of Rs 610 crore, while Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, is reported to have a net worth of around Rs 300 crore.

5. Viraj Bahl

Viraj Bahl, founder and MD of Veeba Consumer Products, joined the show in Season 4 and has an estimated net worth ranging between Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore.

New Sharks and Their Wealth

1. Varun Alagh

Season 5 also introduces new investors, including Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth’s parent company). According to reports, Varun’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 5,900 crore, largely linked to his stake in the company.

2. Hardik Kothiya

Renewable energy entrepreneur Hardik Kothiya, founder of Rayzon Solar, is another standout name. He is among India’s youngest billionaires, with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,970 crore.

3. Kanika Tekriwal

Other new Sharks include Kanika Tekriwal, founder of JetSetGo Aviation, with an estimated net worth of Rs 420 crore.

Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Minimalist, whose personal net worth isn’t publicly disclosed but gained significant wealth following the brand’s acquisition by HUL in 2025. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO of Fixderma India, and Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union, also join the panel, adding depth and diversity to this season’s investment lineup.

With a power-packed mix of billionaire investors, self-made entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, Shark Tank India Season 5 promises to be bigger, richer, and more inspiring than ever.