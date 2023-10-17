Shashi Tharoor affirms Nehru-Gandhi family’s role in Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday hailed the role of the Nehru-Gandhi family within the Congress, saying it was the strength of the grand old party.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP affirmed the deep-rooted connection between the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Tharoor’s comments followed his earlier remarks suggesting potential candidates for the Prime Minister’s post in the event of an INDIA bloc victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He had said that either the party’s chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, or former AICC president Rahul Gandhi could be nominated.

“It’s going to be either Mr Kharge, who then will be the first Dalit prime minister of India, or Rahul Gandhi, since in very many ways it (Congress) is a family-run party,” the CWC member had said.

Clarifying his statements made during a “private event”, Tharoor emphasised that they were not an official public statement.

Expressing concern over the misrepresentation of his comments, Tharoor said, “Yes, I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family’s DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress Party.

“What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that @RahulGandhi would be the overwhelming choice of Congress party workers in any poll within the party.”