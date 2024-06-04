Shashi Tharoor set to win from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shashi Tharoor was also trailing initially against the BJP veteran O.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading with 15,879 votes in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat against NDA candidate and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Initially, Chandrasekhar was ahead with 23,000 votes, however, the trends have changed and Tharoor gained the lead after the officials started counting votes from the coastal areas.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shashi Tharoor was also trailing initially against the BJP veteran O. Rajagopal by at least 15,000 votes. However, in the end, Tharoor emerged as the winner.

