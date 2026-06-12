SHE Cyber Lab in Hyderabad to combat crimes against women, children

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police, CV Anand, on Friday, June 12, inaugurated the Smart Training Computer Lab, SHE Cyber Lab, and a mini conference hall at the CID Headquarters in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

The facilities were inaugurated in the presence of Charu Sinha, senior officers of the CID, and officials of the Women’s Safety Wing.

The Smart Training lab has been designed to enhance the digital skills and technical capabilities of police personnel, particularly in cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, and technology-driven policing.

It is equipped with advanced infrastructure, including AI-enabled interactive smart boards, computer workstations, video conferencing systems, high-speed LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, and hybrid learning platforms.

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The SHE Cyber Lab has been set up to strengthen the capacity of officers handling cyber offences, especially crimes against women and children, while the mini conference hall will be utilised for training programmes, official meetings, and professional interactions.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP CV Anand highlighted the growing threat of cybercrime and technology-enabled offences, stressing the need for continuous skill development and technological upgradation among police personnel.

He underscored the importance of specialised training in cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, and emerging technologies, and appreciated the efforts of the CID and Women Safety Wing in establishing the modern facilities.

Charu Sinha said the newly inaugurated facilities would serve as a state-of-the-art platform for training, knowledge sharing, and professional development for officers from various units across Telangana. She noted that the initiative would further strengthen the State’s Smart Policing efforts.