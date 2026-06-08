Telangana DGP CV Anand stresses technology-driven policing

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand said that the police department, which was once among the leading police forces in the country in adopting technology.

“However it has in recent years fallen behind in certain areas due to inadequate utilisation of available systems and gaps in field-level implementation,” he added.

Addressing Station House Officers (SHOs) and officers from various units through a video conference held at the DGP Office on Saturday, June 6, he stressed the need for optimal use of technological resources and strengthening of data-driven policing mechanisms across the state.

During the review meeting attended by senior officers from across the state, the DGP observed that technology is not limited to the development of software applications, but depends significantly on their effective usage, continuous updation, and real-time data management.

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Extensive discussions were held on the implementation of digital policing applications currently in use, including TG Cop applications, various technological platforms, operational bottlenecks, and field-level challenges. He emphasised that mere creation of systems would not yield results unless they are effectively implemented at the grassroots level.

The DGP informed that a dedicated technical team has been constituted within the Police Department to ensure continuous technological development, monitoring, implementation, and resolution of technical issues. The team will focus on identifying gaps and expediting solutions for effective deployment.

He directed all field officers to ensure real-time updating of data in police systems and stressed that departmental information must remain accurate, complete, and regularly maintained. He noted that although several digital initiatives have been launched, only around 60 per cent progress has been achieved so far.

The DGP also instructed officers to make greater use of digital forensics, digital evidence management systems, and technology-driven investigation tools to improve the speed and quality of criminal investigations.

He further directed the regular updating of CCTNS records, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) reports, NTR photo databases, and other digital records. He observed that several applications, fitness examination modules, and CD Part Hours systems were not being fully utilised.

Addressing SHOs specifically, he instructed them to ensure timely updating of FIR details, crime data, CD Parts, Section 41 CrPC procedures, arrest details, Form-54 information, scientific evidence records, and charge sheets. He said such timely updates would significantly strengthen data-driven policing.

The DGP added that effective use of real-time monitoring systems would enhance crime analysis, monthly reviews, trend analysis, and case monitoring efficiency.

Recalling that the State Police had earlier been at the forefront of technology-driven policing initiatives in the country, the DGP expressed confidence that with proper implementation and regular updates, the department could regain its leadership in technology-based policing.

Mahesh Bhagwat, VV Srinivasa Rao, Swati Lakra, along with senior police officers, district police officials, technical wing personnel, and representatives from various units participated in the video conference.