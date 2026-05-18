Telangana DGP reviews Maoist situation, praises SIB operations

He particularly appreciated the proactive role played by the SIB in motivating underground Maoist cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 5:21 pm IST
Senior police officer and officials seated at a conference table during a formal meeting.
Telangana DGP reviews Maoist situation, praises SIB operations

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP C V Anand on Monday, May 18, reviewed the Maoist situation in the state and assessed ongoing anti-extremist operations and intelligence measures undertaken by the SIB to address security concerns.

During his visit to the Special Intelligence Branch, the DGP appreciated the sustained efforts of its officers and staff in effectively countering Left-Wing Extremism and facilitating large-scale surrenders of underground CPI (Maoist) cadres, a press release said.

Between 2024 and 2026, a total of 820 Maoists, among them four Central Committee Members (CCMs) and 22 State Committee Members (SCMs), surrendered before the Telangana Police.

Subhan Bakery

As part of these surrenders, CPI (Maoist) cadres also surrendered 334 firearms, including 58 AK-47 rifles, 48 INSAS rifles, 50 SLRs, six LMGs and other sophisticated weapons, it said.

The DGP commended the remarkable contribution of the SIB in effectively weakening the armed Maoist movement in Telangana through sustained intelligence-based operations, confidence-building measures and rehabilitation initiatives.

He particularly appreciated the proactive role played by the SIB in motivating underground Maoist cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The DGP also reviewed the rehabilitation and reintegration measures being extended to surrendered Maoists and assured that the Telangana police would continue to provide all necessary support for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The SIB should continue monitoring surrendered cadres closely and ensure their reskilling, employment-oriented training, job placement, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, Anand said.

Advising officers on the evolving security environment, the DGP said that with the decline of Maoism after four decades, the SIB must adapt to emerging challenges.

“The SIB should assume a broader role in policing intelligence, study emerging trends, social media and the resulting social changes impacting public order and peace, especially among the youth, and support the state police in effectively addressing future security concerns in Telangana,” he said.

Additional DGP (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar and IGP (Intelligence and SIB) Kartikeya were also present during the visit, the release added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 5:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button