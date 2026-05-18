Telangana DGP reviews Maoist situation, praises SIB operations

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP C V Anand on Monday, May 18, reviewed the Maoist situation in the state and assessed ongoing anti-extremist operations and intelligence measures undertaken by the SIB to address security concerns.

During his visit to the Special Intelligence Branch, the DGP appreciated the sustained efforts of its officers and staff in effectively countering Left-Wing Extremism and facilitating large-scale surrenders of underground CPI (Maoist) cadres, a press release said.

Between 2024 and 2026, a total of 820 Maoists, among them four Central Committee Members (CCMs) and 22 State Committee Members (SCMs), surrendered before the Telangana Police.

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As part of these surrenders, CPI (Maoist) cadres also surrendered 334 firearms, including 58 AK-47 rifles, 48 INSAS rifles, 50 SLRs, six LMGs and other sophisticated weapons, it said.

The DGP commended the remarkable contribution of the SIB in effectively weakening the armed Maoist movement in Telangana through sustained intelligence-based operations, confidence-building measures and rehabilitation initiatives.

He particularly appreciated the proactive role played by the SIB in motivating underground Maoist cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream.

The DGP also reviewed the rehabilitation and reintegration measures being extended to surrendered Maoists and assured that the Telangana police would continue to provide all necessary support for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The SIB should continue monitoring surrendered cadres closely and ensure their reskilling, employment-oriented training, job placement, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, Anand said.

Advising officers on the evolving security environment, the DGP said that with the decline of Maoism after four decades, the SIB must adapt to emerging challenges.

“The SIB should assume a broader role in policing intelligence, study emerging trends, social media and the resulting social changes impacting public order and peace, especially among the youth, and support the state police in effectively addressing future security concerns in Telangana,” he said.

Additional DGP (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar and IGP (Intelligence and SIB) Kartikeya were also present during the visit, the release added.