Hyderabad: Cocktail 2 is already among the most-talked-about Bollywood films of 2026, and now a viral video featuring its lead stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor has grabbed the internet’s attention for unexpected reasons.

The makers hosted a grand event in Mumbai on Sunday where media and influencers were given an exclusive preview of two songs from the film Mashooka and Tujhko. While several photos and clips from the event showcased the fun camaraderie between the cast, one particular video has now sparked intense discussion online.

In the viral clip, Rashmika and Shahid are seen standing beside each other during the event. Shahid briefly places his hand on Rashmika’s shoulder, following which the actress immediately appears to move his hand away. The moment quickly caught the attention of netizens, many of whom claimed that ‘Rashmika looked visibly uncomfortable’.

Absolutely she didn't like his touchs — Prabhakar S (@thalaprabha21) May 18, 2026

What further fueled the discussion online was that moments later, director Homi Adajania was also seen placing a hand on Rashmika’s shoulder, but the actress did not react similarly in that instance. Social media users soon began dissecting the clip, with comments ranging from “She definitely looks uneasy” to “She didn’t like his touches.”

Shahid Kapoor was trying to place his hand on Rashmika Mandanna’s shoulder, but Rashmika immediately removed Shahid’s hand and pushed him away.



Meanwhile, another man standing beside Rashmika was comfortably keeping his hand on her shoulder, and Rashmika had no problem with… pic.twitter.com/ORA7bC2Sh6 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) May 18, 2026

However, it is important to note that neither Rashmika nor Shahid has reacted to the viral video or the ongoing speculation surrounding it.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Positioned as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the film is slated to release on June 19, 2026. Produced by Maddock Films, the movie has been shot across Italy and several locations in North India