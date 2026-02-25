SHE Team nabs 264 offenders during Numaish in Hyderabad, 52 convicted

Hyderabad: As many as 264 offenders were caught by the SHE Teams during the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), also known as Numaish, in Hyderabad between January 1 and February 15.

Of the 264 total offenders, 242 were adults and 22 were minors. A total of 188 individuals were apprehended and subsequently released after undergoing family-based counselling, the police said in a press release on Wednesday, February 25.

By maintaining constant vigil and undercover operations, the SHE team, under the supervision of Dr Lavanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Women’s Safety Wing, continued their mission to nab individuals found harassing women.

There were 56 petty cases booked for serious misconduct. Following legal proceedings, 52 offenders were found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,050 each. Four others received a sentence of two days in jail along with a Rs 1,000 fine.

The remaining cases are pending for disposal.

Awareness programmes at Numaish in Hyderabad

The SHE Teams held various awareness programmes across the city during the month.

As many as 385 awareness programmes were carried out at schools, colleges and public spaces, including the Numaish. The team organised 2,046 observation drives in crowded and sensitive areas and 414 vehicle awareness campaigns to effectively reach citizens across Hyderabad.

The Women’s Safety Wing warned citizens to stay vigilant against fake online profiles that exploit innocent civilians after gaining their trust. It advised women to avoid oversharing as fraudsters can use the personal information shared on social media to impersonate or commit identity theft. Officials also urged everyone to secure bank details by using strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication to enhance security.

Harassment thrives when victims stay quiet, the Women’s Safety Wing said, encouraging victims to report harassment or other crimes immediately, since early reporting stops repeat offences and protects other women as well.

SHE Teams can be contacted through their helpline at 100 or on WhatsApp at 9490616555.