Mumbai: The nation is in shock over the untimely demise of Shefali Jariwala, the actress and dancer who became a pop culture icon in the early 2000s. On June 27, Shefali passed away after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. She was rushed to hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, where she was declared brought dead. She was just 42.

Following the heartbreaking news, fans have been revisiting her journey and trying to learn more about the song that changed her life — Kaanta Laga. How old was Shefali when she did this hit song?

The 2002 music video wasn’t just a remix, it was a moment that change he career. With her bold style, unforgettable screen presence, and killer dance moves, Shefali Jariwala became an overnight sensation. What many didn’t know is that Shefali was just 19 years old when she featured in the track that turned her into a household name.

The success of Kaanta Laga opened doors to Bollywood. In 2004, she appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She also became a known face on television, participating in Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with husband Parag Tyagi.

In 2019, she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and won hearts all over again. She also played the lead role in ALT Balaji’s web series opposite Shreyas Talpade in 2018.