Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif criticised for not offering condolences on Manmohan Singh’s demise

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision of not offering condolences on the passing of former India premier Manmohan Singh was severely criticised on social media.

Singh, who was born in Gah village in Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab and served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died in New Delhi last Thursday aged 92.

While condolence messages poured in from around the world, neither Shehbaz Sharif nor his elder brother and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif chose to offer any words on his demise.

Ironically, only Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered his condolences.

Contrary to this, Shehbaz Sharif and other top functionaries of the Pakistan government wasted no time to offer condolences on the passing of former US president Jimmy Carter.

They issued condolence messages on X, which is banned by the Shehbaz Sharif government to control dissenting voices of jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on social media.

“Neither Shahbaz nor Nawaz Sharif have yet offered a public condolence on the loss of Manmohan Singh. There was a message from Ishaq Dar. Still, it’s perplexing. They were contemporaries, had some similar economic views, and shared a desire for better India-Pakistan relations,” Wilson Centre South Asia Institute Director Michael Kugelman said on X on Sunday.

He further said: ” I really don’t see so much at stake with India-Pak ties now that the Sharifs feel something could be lost if they upset Modi. Also not sure I see Modi being bothered if they do say something about Singh. It’s all a bit odd!”

Pakistani author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa sarcastically said on X: “Seems they — the Sharif brothers — don’t want to annoy Modi, or maybe typical PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) that whoever is gone is gone and so done and dusted with.”

Pakistani journalist Ammara Ahmad said: “It has never happened before. This means that Pakistan and India have no diplomatic ties. Though they negotiated the Kartarpur corridor again this year. I can’t imagine what prompted this decision. I have yet to find a press release even. Very lowly and uncouth.”

Mona Farooq Ahmad, an overseas citizen of Pakistan, said on Monday: “This level of pettiness is unprecedented. In the past, leaders have always set politics aside for such moments. Their silence is truly intriguing and disappointing. It’s a missed chance to show humanity and statesmanship.”

Amer Mirza said on X: “These individuals –Shehbaz and Nawaz — are neither serious politicians nor statesmen. We cannot hold any expectation of dignified conduct or due protocol. They are a family consumed with sustaining their ill-gotten privilege under the dark auspices of the military junta. They neither have time nor respect for the people. They are little men in big offices.”

Dar on Friday said he was saddened by the passing of Singh who “played a notable role in improving India-Pakistan ties”.

“Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Born in a village in Pakistan’s Chakwal district, Singh was a distinguished economist and political leader. He will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanour,” Dar said in a post on X.

“Beyond his remarkable achievements in the field of economics, Dr. Singh demonstrated a commitment to promoting regional peace. His approach to regional issues reflected his belief that mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation were essential for collective progress. He played a notable role in improving Pakistan-India bilateral relations during his tenure as Prime Minister,” Dar said.