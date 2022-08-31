Shehnaaz Gill & her upcoming 3 Bollywood movies

Mumbai: It seems like there is just no looking back for internet’s sensation and actress Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who became household name post her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show, is all set to spread her magic in Bollywood now.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is already making quite a buzz in the industry. Furthermore, she recently revealed her second upcoming film ‘100%’ with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

Well, looks like the actress is now gearing up to reveal her third upcoming Bollywood film soon, according to a report in Box Office Worldwide.

While no information on the film has been revealed yet, speculations are rife that Shehnaaz Gill has signed Rhea Kapoor’s next. It was earlier reported that helmed by Karan Boolani, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar. It is supposed to be a women-centric film just like ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Seems like we have to wait and watch.

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill’s career in the entertainment industry, she made her acting debut with Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla too was loved by fans. Post her spell in Bigg Boss 13, the actress did several music videos.