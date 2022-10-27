Shehnaaz Gill’s Net Worth, properties, car collection & more

Mumbai: Shehnazz Gill has been ruling hearts ever since she made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She is probably everyone’s favourite now and we often her trend on Twitter. Shehnaaz is known for her Punjabi movies Sat Sri Akal England, Kala Shah Kala, and Honsla Rakh.

The actress is now gearing up for a big Bollywood break with Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. As Sana is all set to foray in the Hindi film industry, let’s quickly have a glance at the lavish life of Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, from her massive net worth to her car collection.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Net worth, salary and more

According to multiple reports, the former Bigg Boss contestant’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 30cr. The actress’ base price for brand endorsement is Rs 5L. For a bigger brand, the prices goes up to Rs 10L. Her remuneration for films has not been disclosed yet. The Honsla Rakh actress earns approximately Rs 25L per month and more than 3cr per annum.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj9vrAvog2e/

Properties in Punjab, Mumbai

Shehnaaz Gill has her own house in Chandigarh. She treated her fans with inside photos and videos of her beautiful home when she recently visited her state. The actress shifted her base from Punjab to Mumbai because of her career and she owns a luxurious apartment in the ‘City Of Dreams’.

Car Collection

The actress has an amazing car collection, Audi A4, Range Rover Evoque, Audi Q3, Mercedes Benz C-class, and the Jaguar XJ, as per reports.