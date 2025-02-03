Sheikh Al-Sudais to mark 42 years as Imam of Masjid Al Haram

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, is set to complete 42 years since his appointment as Imam of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah.

Al-Sudais led his first Salah on Shaaban 22, 1404 AH, corresponding to May 1984. His first prayer in the Haram was Asr Salah.

This year, Shaaban 22 falls on Friday, February 21.

Watch Sheikh Al-Sudais’s first Salah

شیخ عبدالرحمان سدیس (حرم مکی کے شیخ) نے مسجد حرم میں امامت کے چالیس سال مکمل کر لیے۔



۱۹۸۴ میں ، حرم شریف میں شیخ کی پہلی نماز۔👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/12aS8gJ20C — Dr. Naif Alotaibi (@Dr_Naif777) March 15, 2023

Al-Sudais was appointed as Imam by a Royal Decree issued by the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz at the age of 22.

Al-Sudais early life and education

Born in Riyadh in 1382 AH (1962).

Memorized the Quran by the age of 12.

Studied Islamic sciences at Riyadh Scientific Institute and later graduated from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

Earned a Master’s and PhD in Islamic Jurisprudence (Fiqh) from Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah.

Career and achievements

Appointed Imam of Masjid Al-Haram in 1984 at age 22.

Head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques since 2012.

Renowned for his powerful Quranic recitations, admired worldwide.

Led prayers during Haj and Ramzan, with millions attending his Salah.