GCC residents can perform Umrah via multiple visa options

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now perform Umrah rituals through multiple entry visa options.

This initiative aims to make the pilgrimage smoother and hassle-free.

The visa options include:

Umrah Visa – Specifically for performing Umrah.

Transit Visa – Allows short stays in Saudi Arabia, including Umrah.

Tourist Visa – Enables travellers to visit the Kingdom and perform Umrah.

— Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) February 2, 2025

The ministry also noted that visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah requires advance booking through the Nusuk application.

In December 2024, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that GCC residents can perform Umrah at any time of the year.

In 2024, at least 16,924,689 pilgrims from outside the Kingdom performed Umrah.

Umrah is a year-round pilgrimage to Makkah, unlike Haj, which has specific dates.