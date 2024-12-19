Saudi Arabia allows year-round Umrah access to GCC residents

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) can now perform Umrah at any time of the year.

This move aims to make the pilgrimage to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah more efficient and smooth.

Taking to X, the ministry outlined multiple options for obtaining Umrah visas.

Pilgrims can book Umrah packages through the Nusuk platform, which is the Kingdom’s official digital gateway for pilgrimage services.

Individuals can apply for a visa through accredited visa centers.

Saudia Airlines or Flynas offer transit visas for travellers who wish to perform Umrah during their stopovers.

Pilgrims can also apply for a tourism visa via the electronic platform, enabling them to perform Umrah and access holy sites across the country.

أداء العمرة للمقيمين في دول الخليج، متاح عبر خيارات متعددة تتيح له رحلة إيمانية ميسَّرة وتجربة لا تُنسى.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/ymaSl5lpLy — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) December 16, 2024

The ministry has emphasised that all visitors to the Grand Mosque must obtain an Umrah permit via the Nusuk app for a secure and organized pilgrimage experience.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.