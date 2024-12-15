Nursery center at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah offers safe haven for kids

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided a variety of facilities to visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, including the Children’s Nursery Centre, allowing them to pray in comfort and tranquillity.

The center, which provides a secure and enjoyable environment for children of visitors, is under the supervision of specialised staff.

The center, which hosts children daily from 5 am to 11 pm, is located on the northeastern side of the Prophet’s Mosque, between the exits of courtyards 339 and 340, spanning an area of 268 square meters.

Children are taught prophetic guidance and Muslim moral values, while their families focus on worship, knowing their children are in safe hands, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The center offers educational and cultural programs for children, fostering creative thinking and cognitive skills in an interactive environment, combining ancient and modern stories with interactive games.

It also offers fresh meals in special halls, enabling visitors and their children to enjoy being near the mosque in a unique, enriching experience.

The center has a robust security system, including surveillance cameras, and children’s parents must present their ID, residence permit, or passport for entry or exit.

It provides visual activities showcasing the biography of the Prophet and the history of Madinah, suitable for various age groups.

From August 22, 2024, to October 31, 2024, over 7,100 children from 69 countries received center services.