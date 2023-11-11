Sheikh Hamdan approves ‘Dubai Health’ brand identity

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, approved the rebranding of Dubai Academic Health Corporation as ‘Dubai Health’ on Saturday, November 11.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the move, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of the emirate’s healthcare sector.

Taking to X, Sheikh Hamdan noted the launch of the new corporate identity of Dubai Health, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system seeks to enhance the quality of patient care.

Guided by @HHShkMohd’s vision, Dubai is witnessing an exciting new milestone in the transformation of its healthcare sector with the launch of the new corporate identity of @dubaihealthae, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system that seeks to enhance the quality of… pic.twitter.com/AlJxSS6SUx — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 11, 2023

Dubai’s new identity aims to strengthen its leadership in healthcare excellence across health, education, and research by promoting collaborative teamwork and fostering excellence.

Dubai Health now includes a comprehensive network including six hospitals, 26 outpatient medical service centers, and 20 medical fitness centers.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Al Jalila Foundation also operate under the umbrella of ‘Dubai Health’.

Dubai’s integration of four missions aligns with global academic health systems, improving patient outcomes, promoting accessibility, and promoting sustainability in its healthcare sector.

“Through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving, ‘Dubai Health’ aligns with global best practices, harnessing the transformative power of an integrated academic health system for the emirate,” Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors said.

“This marks a new phase in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global healthcare destination,” Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU said.