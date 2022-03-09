Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi students in Ukraine

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safely evacuating nine Bangladeshi students from Ukraine along with Indian students under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation: Government sources



“I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy,” she said. Along with the Bangladeshi students, the mission also successfully rescued several Nepalese, Tunisian and one Pakistani national.

The ‘Operation Ganga’ mission ran special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to New Delhi and Mumbai, and following the successful rescue of the 700 Indian students from the war-torn city of Sumy, is now heading into western Ukraine for further evacuation.

After many Russia-Ukraine talks, a failed evacuation attempt, and a call from PM Modi to Russia and Ukraine’s leaders, Russia on Tuesday finally declared a cease-fire to conduct a “humanitarian operation” starting at 12:30 pm India time.

The Russian embassy in India released a list of “humanitarian corridors” that it is ready to provide, and all 694 Indians stranded in Sumy were able to leave Ukraine. About 18,000 Indians have been brought back from Ukraine through the special flights since the first flight on February 26.