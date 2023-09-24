Sheikh Mohammed seeks applications for post of youth minister

Young Emiratis passionate about serving the homeland invited to apply for the post.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 7:43 pm IST
Sheikh Mohammed seeks applications for post of youth minister
Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has invited applications from the Emirati men and women for the post of Minister of Youth in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, September 24, Sheikh Mohammed said he was looking for a distinguished young man or woman who represents the youth and follows up on issues that are of interest to them, representing demographic profile.

Also Read
Saudi National Day: Watch Neymar, Al-Hilal teammates perform Saudi dance

“We want the person to be knowledgeable about the UAE; be brave and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the homeland,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Interested candidates were instructed to demonstrate their competence, ability and integrity by writing to the Council of Ministers via the email address ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.

It is worth noting that the UAE appointed 22-year-old Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui as the world’s youngest minister in 2016. She was chosen from a pool of young individuals nominated by universities across the country.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 7:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button