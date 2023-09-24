Sheikh Mohammed seeks applications for post of youth minister

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has invited applications from the Emirati men and women for the post of Minister of Youth in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, September 24, Sheikh Mohammed said he was looking for a distinguished young man or woman who represents the youth and follows up on issues that are of interest to them, representing demographic profile.

“We want the person to be knowledgeable about the UAE; be brave and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the homeland,” he said.

Interested candidates were instructed to demonstrate their competence, ability and integrity by writing to the Council of Ministers via the email address ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.

إلى أبنائنا الشباب والشابات في دولة الإمارات ..



أبحث عن شاب أو شابة من المتميزين .. يمثلون قضايا الشباب .. وينقلون آراءهم .. ويتابعون الملفات الحكومية التي تهمهم .. ليكون وزيراً/وزيرةً للشباب معنا في حكومة الإمارات ..



نريده ملمّاً بقضايا وطنه، واعياً لواقع مجتمعه، ميدانياً في… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 24, 2023

It is worth noting that the UAE appointed 22-year-old Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui as the world’s youngest minister in 2016. She was chosen from a pool of young individuals nominated by universities across the country.