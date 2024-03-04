Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives over five million visitors in 2023

Abu Dhabi: The prominent Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque centre in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has received more than five million visitors, a 70 per cent increase compared to 2022.

The mosque attracted 5,501,420 visitors, with 1,409,947 worshippers, including 6,19,664 performed daily prayers and 3,10,609 Friday prayers. In addition, 4,34,719 people prayed during Ramzan and Eid.

The total number of visitors to the mosque reached 4,033,552. Additionally, 57,921 people used the mosque’s jogging track.

The percentage of individuals visiting the mosque reached 74 percent of the total visitors, amounting to 3,000,880 visitors.

Delegations and groups accounted for 26 percent of the total visitors to the mosque, totalling 1,032,672 visitors.

In 2023, the mosque introduced new initiatives like “El-Daleel” virtual reality guided tours and evening cultural tours for late visits.

Commenting on the increase in the number of visitors to the mosque, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Emirates, wrote on X, “Embodying with its beauty the highest spiritual meanings that rise above everything.”

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, inaugurated in 2007, is a world-renowned mosque and architectural masterpiece that merges various Islamic architectural schools.

The mosque boasts 82 domes, over 1,000 columns, 24-carat gold chandeliers, a hand-made carpet, and one of the world’s largest chandeliers in its main prayer hall.