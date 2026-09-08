Sheraton Hyderabad adds 42 apartments for long-stay guests

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has expanded its long-stay accommodation options by adding 42 new apartments. The total inventory increased to 326 units.

The hotel now has 98 apartments and 228 rooms.

Three apartment categories available

The newly added apartments are offered in three categories based on size and layout.

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Studio rooms: 35 sq. m.

One-bedroom apartments: 61 sq. m.

Two-bedroom apartments: 88 sq. m.

Guests can choose units offering views of the garden, city, or Outer Ring Road.

Apartments designed for longer stays

The new units are equipped with facilities such as washing machines, dishwashers, and a potable water supply.

The apartments are aimed at corporate travellers, professionals moving to Hyderabad, project teams and families seeking accommodation for longer periods.