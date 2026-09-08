Sheraton Hyderabad adds 42 apartments for long-stay guests

The hotel now has 98 apartments and 228 rooms.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Sheraton Hyderabad adds 42 apartments for long-stay guests
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has expanded its long-stay accommodation options by adding 42 new apartments. The total inventory increased to 326 units.

The hotel now has 98 apartments and 228 rooms.

Three apartment categories available

The newly added apartments are offered in three categories based on size and layout.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery
  • Studio rooms: 35 sq. m.
  • One-bedroom apartments: 61 sq. m.
  • Two-bedroom apartments: 88 sq. m.

Guests can choose units offering views of the garden, city, or Outer Ring Road.

Apartments designed for longer stays

The new units are equipped with facilities such as washing machines, dishwashers, and a potable water supply.

The apartments are aimed at corporate travellers, professionals moving to Hyderabad, project teams and families seeking accommodation for longer periods.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button