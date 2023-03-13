Shia Muslims seek increased political representation

When I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, I asked him to pay attention towards the state of our community.

Lucknow: Shia Muslim leaders are seeking increased political representation from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said: “As the government is including Pasmandas (backward Muslims) in every scheme, they must also include Shia Muslims, who are suffering due to neglect by previous governments.”

“According to the Sachar Committee report, Muslims are very backward but Shias are more backward among the Muslims. No previous government has worked for the welfare of the Shia community, but today the Shia community demands better political and social representation from the Modi government at Centre and the Yogi government in the state.”

Continuing further, he said: “When I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, I asked him to pay attention towards the state of our community. At this, the prime minister said that in fact he has a complaint that ‘you never make a complaint about the state of your community’.”

