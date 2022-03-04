Shibani Dandekar removes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram

Farhan and Shibani got married in in fairytale wedding in Khandala farmhouse on Feb 19

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 4th March 2022 12:13 pm IST
Shibani Dandekar removes 'Mrs Akhtar' from Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar tied knot with his long time ladylove and actress Shibani Dandekar after dating her for almost 4 years. The couple got married in in fairytale wedding in Khandala farmhouse on Feb 19, with close friends and family in attendance.

Post their wedding, Shibani added her husband Farhan Akhtar’s last name on her social media account. Her Instagram bio read: ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar’. However, just a few days after her wedding, Shibani removed ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from the bio while she continues to have Farhan’s surname behind her name — Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar’s latest photo with Farhan Akhtar has led fans to speculate if she’s pregnant. In the photo, shared by her on Instagram, the newlyweds are seen happily posing for the camera. However, soon after she posted the pics, fans took to the comment section asking her about the rumoured pregnancy.

MS Education Academy

After the speculation started surfacing online, the actress took social media to explain the reason for her bloated tummy in the picture. In her Instagram story on Wednesday, she wrote, “I am woman! I am notttt pregnant! It was the tequila” flaunting her toned abs in the mirror.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button