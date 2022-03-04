Shibani Dandekar removes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar tied knot with his long time ladylove and actress Shibani Dandekar after dating her for almost 4 years. The couple got married in in fairytale wedding in Khandala farmhouse on Feb 19, with close friends and family in attendance.

Post their wedding, Shibani added her husband Farhan Akhtar’s last name on her social media account. Her Instagram bio read: ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar’. However, just a few days after her wedding, Shibani removed ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from the bio while she continues to have Farhan’s surname behind her name — Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar’s latest photo with Farhan Akhtar has led fans to speculate if she’s pregnant. In the photo, shared by her on Instagram, the newlyweds are seen happily posing for the camera. However, soon after she posted the pics, fans took to the comment section asking her about the rumoured pregnancy.

After the speculation started surfacing online, the actress took social media to explain the reason for her bloated tummy in the picture. In her Instagram story on Wednesday, she wrote, “I am woman! I am notttt pregnant! It was the tequila” flaunting her toned abs in the mirror.