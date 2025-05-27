Shilpa Layout flyover to be inaugurated in June

Hyderabad: Commuters in the IT corridor can soon breathe a sigh of relief as the Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover, connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Kondapur, is set to be inaugurated in the first week of June.

About Kondapur flyover in Hyderabad

With construction nearing completion, the multi-level flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion at the busy Gachibowli Junction.

Built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 178 crore, the 1.2-kilometre, six-lane flyover stands as the third level of construction at the junction, above the existing Gachibowli and Shilpa Layout Phase 1 flyovers.

The project in Hyderabad promises smoother vehicular movement between ORR, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, Hitech City, and the Financial District.

Also Read GHMC clears key road widening, flyover projects across Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have fast-tracked the final stages of work. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has conducted multiple site inspections, directing engineers to expedite the process. Once operational, the flyover will improve travel speeds, reduce congestion, and offer a seamless driving experience, especially for those commuting between Kondapur and Shamshabad Airport via Gachibowli.

With this, Hyderabad will see its 23rd flyover completed under SRDP. Out of the total 42 SRDP projects, 37 will be completed once the Kondapur phase 2 flyover is commissioned.

GHMC commissioner Karnan has also set completion deadlines for the Falaknuma and Shastripuram Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), expected to be finished by July and August, respectively. Their completion will take the total number of completed SRDP works to 39.