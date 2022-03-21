Shilpa Shetty quits India’s Got Talent

Mumbai: One of the ongoing reality shows ‘India’s Got Talent 9’ has been impressing fans with the talent coming from across the country. The show which has been going on for weeks now, sees Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir gracing the judges’ chair. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty too was a part of the panel.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Shilpa has taken a break from the show and makers have roped in Malaika Arora as her replacement. It is also being said that the Hungama 2 actress might not return to India’s Got Talent 9 as a judge. However, the reason behind her exit is not yet disclosed. Meanwhile, Malaika will continue judging the show for the upcoming episodes.

Speaking about her professional front, Shilpa Shetty has her upcoming film, ‘Sukhee’ which is directed by Sonal Joshi and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. She was seen in ‘Hungama 2’ alongside Paresh Rawal.