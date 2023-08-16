Shilpa Shetty shuts down trolls over flag-hoisting controversy

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day sparked a social media frenzy. Shilpa found herself in the middle of a controversy after sharing a touching video of herself hoisting the national flag with her family. The actress, on the other hand, was not one to back down and responded with a fitting response to silence the critics.

Hoisting the Flag with Pride

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Independence Day by posting a heartfelt video of her flag-hoisting ceremony on social media. The actress, dressed in an elegant kurta set with an orange dupatta, exuded patriotic zeal.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Vande Mataram” and included a series of meaningful hashtags, celebrating the spirit of the nation. Sharing the video, the actress wrote in Hindi which translates as “Vande Mataram” and added hashtags such as “#JaiHind,” “#IndependenceDay,” “#76YearsOfIndependence,” “#VandeMataram,” “#ProudIndian,” “#gratitude,” “#blessed.”

Strong Reaction and Backlash

Despite the festive mood, netizens chastised Shilpa for wearing shoes while hoisting the flag. The actress quickly responded to the backlash with a powerful retort. She stated unequivocally that her love for the flag and the country comes from the heart and is unquestionable. Shilpa’s response expressed her deep patriotism and chastised negativity for clouding the festive occasion.

Shutting down all the trolls, Shilpa wrote, “I am aware of the “Rules” of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers( that I ignore usually )DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF.” Have a look:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s versatility in Bollywood has been highlighted by recent appearances in films such as “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma.” As a judge on the tenth season of “India’s Got Talent,” she continues to interact with viewers. Shilpa is set to return to the big screen in the Kannada film “KD – The Devil.” Her collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming OTT show, “Indian Police Force,” is also highly anticipated.