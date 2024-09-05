Shilpa Shetty’s lavish restaurant Bastian coming to Hyderabad

Hyderabad, already celebrated as a haven for food enthusiasts, is becoming increasingly synonymous with a booming cafe culture. Over the past few years, the city has witnessed an explosion of unique and lavish cafes and restaurants, with new spots opening up on nearly every street. This growing trend has even attracted the attention of celebrities, with actors and cricketers venturing into the food business, eager to cater to the city’s ever-evolving palate.

Recently, Virat Kohli’s restaurant, One8 Commune, made a grand entrance into the Hyderabad dining scene. Now, another high-profile eatery is set to follow suit — Bastian, co-owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Bastian To Open New Outlet In Hyderabad

The celebrity-favorite restaurant, known for its luxurious ambiance and star-studded clientele, will soon open its doors in Hyderabad, marking its fourth location in India.

The news of Bastian’s arrival was confirmed by Zubair Ali, a popular Hyderabad food blogger behind the popular page Hyderabad Food Diaries. He confirmed in one of her latest reels. Check it out below.

While the exact location and opening date remain a mystery, Hyderabadis are already going gaga over the news.

More About Bastian

Bastian first entered the culinary scene in 2016. Shilpa joined in 2019 and has since become a hotspot for celebrities in Mumbai, with two branches in Mumbai — Worli and Bandra and one in Bengaluru. The Hyderabad outlet promises to be equally lavish, offering a new gathering spot for Tollywood celebrities.

Restauarant Theme

The restaurant’s design is inspired by chic holiday destinations around the globe, featuring a stunning space with a boho-chic vibe. The neutral interiors, adorned in shades of beige, white, and taupe, create a perfect backdrop for statement design elements such as a towering bar, sleek vertical ceiling fans, and a modern chandelier that casts a warm, inviting glow.

With its luxurious ambiance and celebrity allure, Bastian is poised to become Hyderabad’s next big dining destination.

Are you excited to experience Bastian Hyderabad? Comment below.