Shilpa Shinde to Sharad Malhotra: More new names of KKK 14

Mumbai: Fans of the adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, are anxiously awaiting news about its upcoming season 14. Hosted by the dynamic Rohit Shetty, the show is renowned for its jaw-dropping stunts and nerve-wracking challenges.

According to reports, the pre-production activities for KKK 14 are in full swing and the makers have shortlisted Romania as the location for the shooting of the upcoming season. The excitement among fans is palpable as the makers have already locked in several popular celebrities, with others in advanced discussions.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants’ Names

Confirmed contestants for KKK 14 include Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Samarth Jurel, among others. These names have generated buzz among fans, who eagerly anticipate seeing their favourite stars tackle daring tasks on the screen.

Adding to the anticipation, tentative names of potential contestants have started circulating online. And now, we have more new names from the industry coming in.

Among them are notable figures from the television industry, including —

1. Sharad Malhotra

2. Niti Taylor

3. Parth Samthaan

4. Shilpa Shinde

However, it’s important to note that these names are still tentative, with no official confirmation from either the celebrities or the show’s producers. As fans eagerly await the official announcement regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the suspense only continues to grow.

Which celebrity do you wish to see in KKK 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.