Shilpa Shirodkar’s Hyderabad getaway – Inside Mahesh Babu’s home

Hyderabad: Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, fresh from her Bigg Boss 18 success, is currently in Hyderabad, taking a well-deserved break and spending quality time with her family and friends. She visited her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu’s luxurious home in Film Nagar.

The actress dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her joyful moments with family and friends. Giving fans a sneak peek into Mahesh Babu’s lavish residence, she shared a carousel of images and wrote, “Always a good time visiting #Hyderabad to spend time with my family #MyHomeAwayFromHome. And, to make this trip even more special, attended the @cartier event hosted by @helveticaeyewear @bobbykandhari @archiemirchi @ammerito @namratashirodkar. Thank you for hosting us! Until next time, Hyderabad… I’ll be back soon.”

Adding to the excitement, Shilpa also created an adorable viral Instagram reel with Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara, which quickly won hearts online.

Speaking about her Bigg Boss 18 journey, Shilpa made it to the finale week but was evicted just days before the grand finale due to audience voting. Throughout the season, she impressed viewers with her strong opinions and keen insights, making her one of the most talked-about contestants of the show.